Gauteng promoters to honour boxing veterans
Historic Soweto site to host ceremony for Hlabane, Ngatane and Crouws
Accomplished boxing trainer Norman Hlabane, former world champion Piet Crouws and veteran boxing administrator Peter Ngatane are among the luminaries whose indelible contribution to the fight game will be celebrated at Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando East, Soweto, on May 8.
“The association will host a number of boxing legends where we will have a lunch with them just to say thank you for their hard work, which paved the way for a number of trainers, administrators and promoters who are doing their best to improve the game today,” Tshele Kometsi, chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), announced yesterday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.