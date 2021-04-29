Gauteng promoters to honour boxing veterans

Historic Soweto site to host ceremony for Hlabane, Ngatane and Crouws

Accomplished boxing trainer Norman Hlabane, former world champion Piet Crouws and veteran boxing administrator Peter Ngatane are among the luminaries whose indelible contribution to the fight game will be celebrated at Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando East, Soweto, on May 8.



“The association will host a number of boxing legends where we will have a lunch with them just to say thank you for their hard work, which paved the way for a number of trainers, administrators and promoters who are doing their best to improve the game today,” Tshele Kometsi, chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), announced yesterday. ..