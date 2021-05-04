Soccer

Chiefs out to boost their top 8 chances

Parker says team learnt from past mistakes as TTM await

04 May 2021 - 08:37
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Kaizer Chiefs’ top-eight dream will be put to another tricky test when they face relegation-threatened Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Peter Mokaba Stadium this afternoon (5pm).

Going into this match, Chiefs are licking their wounds after surrendering a 2-goal lead to settle for a 2-all draw away at Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday. Anything less than a win at Tshakhuma would further cast doubt on struggling Chiefs’ top-eight credentials...

