Chiefs out to boost their top 8 chances
Parker says team learnt from past mistakes as TTM await
Kaizer Chiefs’ top-eight dream will be put to another tricky test when they face relegation-threatened Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Peter Mokaba Stadium this afternoon (5pm).
Going into this match, Chiefs are licking their wounds after surrendering a 2-goal lead to settle for a 2-all draw away at Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday. Anything less than a win at Tshakhuma would further cast doubt on struggling Chiefs’ top-eight credentials...
