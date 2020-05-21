Hunger amid Covid-19 lockdown stalks professional boxers

There is grave concern from a large number of professional boxers who say that by the time President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the end of lockdown, there will literally be no boxers.

They say there is a new enemy they are facing now - and that is hunger. Their fear is that hunger will put an end to their lives or they must make the means to defeat it.

Something is needed to help them keep the wolf from the door since their only source of income was disabled by the national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.