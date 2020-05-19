Fasten belts for return to boxing tournaments

No date has been suggested as yet due to the uncertain nature of the coronavirus. But already the mere mention of the match-ups between these top-rated fighters has instilled some spark in the lives of local fight fans who have had to contend with disappointment after BSA postponed five tournaments in March.

One of them was the final of Berman's junior middleweight Super Four between Boyd Allen and Brandon Thysse which was to take place at Emperors Palace on March 21.

Phuzi is the reigning WBA Pan African champion rated No 1 for the national title held by Thabiso Mchunu. Trained by Alan Toweel Junior, Phuzi is undefeated after 11 fights.

Thompson is rated No 2 and the boxer, whose career is guided by Sean Smith, has nine wins from 11 fights. Third is Mashitoa who is trained by Lionel Hunter.

Gomes, who is trained by Peter Smith, is fourth in the standings. Thompson has a win over Mashitoa who, in turn, defeated Gomes for the Gauteng title last year.

Berman's planned tournament pits fighters who have an axe to grind against each other and that alone is enough to spice up the tournament which could produce that one boxer who will try to unseat Mchunu as national champion.