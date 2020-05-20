Making of Gerrie Coetzee documentary to start in July

The shooting of the documentary of distinguished former heavyweight boxing champion Gerrie "Boksburg Bomber" Coetzee will start in July in various locations in SA before the American production team heads to Ohio, Cleveland.

Ohio is where Coetzee won the WBA belt from Michael Dokes back in 1983.

He knocked Dokes clean out in the 10th round and became the first African boxer to fight for and win the WBA heavyweight belt.

Coetzee's promoter Thinus Strydom, of World Sports Promotion, said American film company, Fontabila Productions, will bankroll the whole production.

"The producers expect to premiere the film in December," said Strydom. "Let's just hope that the lockdown will be over [by that time]. The production will continue in Washington and at the Richfield Coliseum in Ohio ."