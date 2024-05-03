Stellies look beyond Downs in Cup semifinals

Finishing second in the DStv Premiership and going all the way in the Nedbank Cup keeps motivating Stellenbosch as they plan to reach their second cup final this season.
The Cape Winelands side are having an excellent season as they sit second on the log table, unbeaten in 25 matches, while they have already clinched the Carling Knockout.
On Sunday, they will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium at 3pm, looking to progress to the final to face either Orlando Pirates or Chippa United.
Coach Steve Barker feels Stellies will have overachieved should they lift the Nedbank Cup title and finish second in the log standings, which will see them qualify for the CAF Champions League next season.
"I think it is the first time as a club competing in all fronts, so we want to do well in the league and finish in that position [second]," Barker told the media.
"It is in our minds [reaching the final of Nebank Cup]. I think, fortunately, we will play on Sunday. It's an extra recovery day and we have three days to fully recover, plus Sundowns have a match [last night against Kaizer Chiefs].
"We felt that we just have to focus on this game and make sure we put the best team and get a positive result. We did try to take a couple of players off to try and keep them fresh and we had a couple of yellow cards and we didn't want a second yellow and then red card."
Stellies have already managed to knock Sundowns out of this competition – in the quarterfinal last season after winning 2-1 – and they believe they can do the same this time.
What also excites Barker is that his side has been clinical in front of goals, with Iqraam Rayners scoring six in the last two matches, and Sundowns will have to watch out for him on Sunday.
"Our last three games ... against SuperSport United we scored four goals and then five against Polokwane City and another three against Golden Arrows [on Wednesday].
"One can only give credit and be proud of what the players are doing, and the way we are playing and creating goals.
"To see the attacking players week-in and week-out keep getting on the score sheet [is amazing]. I think that's the reason we are a difficult team to play against currently."
Stellies look beyond Downs in Cup semifinals
Barker ’s relishes dream season with CAF a target
