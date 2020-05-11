Licensees hit hardest by no action in boxing fraternity

Boxing chief Tsholofelo Lejaka says the impact of having no activity in boxing arenas is not easy on all involved and the hardest hit remain the licensees who are dependent on this pugilist sport for their livelihood.

"It is for that reason that Boxing SA made certain that our people affected by the lockdown are assisted by the ministerial relief fund," he said.

"We are comforted by the feedback we have been getting from some of the applicants from the boxing sector that they have already received payments from this relief fund. We thank the ministry of sport, arts and culture for that."

Lejaka hopes Covid-19 will be defeated and life goes back to normal.

"For us in the boxing sector, the major question that beckons is what lessons would we have drawn from this dark episode and how will we capitalise on it to propel our sport into much greater heights of growth and thrive," he said.