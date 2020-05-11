Licensees hit hardest by no action in boxing fraternity
Boxing chief Tsholofelo Lejaka says the impact of having no activity in boxing arenas is not easy on all involved and the hardest hit remain the licensees who are dependent on this pugilist sport for their livelihood.
"It is for that reason that Boxing SA made certain that our people affected by the lockdown are assisted by the ministerial relief fund," he said.
"We are comforted by the feedback we have been getting from some of the applicants from the boxing sector that they have already received payments from this relief fund. We thank the ministry of sport, arts and culture for that."
Lejaka hopes Covid-19 will be defeated and life goes back to normal.
"For us in the boxing sector, the major question that beckons is what lessons would we have drawn from this dark episode and how will we capitalise on it to propel our sport into much greater heights of growth and thrive," he said.
Lejaka said important things to note for now are the licensing, ratings of boxers and the sanctioning of boxing matches.
"The licensing process still remains suspended until further notice. The licenses of the previous year remain valid until further pronouncement by the board of BSA," he said. "In light of the fact that there hasn't been any sanctioned boxing activity mid-March, no movement in the ratings can be expected."
Regarding annual boxing awards, Lejaka said considerations are underway to find simplified ways through which nominations for the awards can be canvassed.
"This should be as broadly accessible as possible and as inclusive as possible so that no people are excluded simply because they don't have access to online services or the latest state of the arts electronic gadgets."
