Celtic sale: Contrasting statements emerge from Phunya Sele Sele camp
Bloemfontein Celtic chairman Max Tshabalala has given an impression that potential buyer of his bankrupt club, Tim Sukazi, may have jumped the gun by publicly confirming the deal to buy the Free State-based side had been struck in principle.
This is after Tshabalala, through a statement shared on the club's social media platforms yesterday, dismissed the trending news that Sukazi, who currently owns second-tier side TS Galaxy, was on the verge of taking over, subject to the approval of transactions by the National Soccer League (NSL).
"There are no offers to sell the club and the club is not sold. We urge people not to believe anything they see nor hear from the media concerning the sale of the club," Tshabalala said in the statement.
Ironically, Tshabalala's assertion contradicts his lawyer and nephew Mandla Tshabalala's media interviews, where he was quoted several times admitting the club was indeed for sale and they have negotiated with Sukazi, only waiting for him to "show proof of his funds".
While Sukazi was not reached to comment on Tshabalala's declaration yesterday, the Galaxy boss has, in the past, made it clear he'd see what he does with his Galaxy status once he's succeeded in purchasing Phunya Sele Sele.
Meanwhile, ABC Motsepe League outfit Baberwa's chairman Joe Seanego has confirmed he's contacted Sukazi with an aim of lining-up to buy the Rockets' GladAfrica Championship status.
"I would be interested to buy Galaxy and I have told bra Tim, but he said they are not looking to sell the status yet.
"I will wait and see how this whole Celtic saga unfolds, maybe Tim will sell if he gets Celtic," Seanego told Sowetan yesterday.
It remains to be seen who's not stating the facts between Sukazi and Tshabala, with speculation also rife that Celtic have auctioned their training ground in Bloemfontein, which may be a sign that they are selling even the status.
