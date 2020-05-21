Celtic sale: Contrasting statements emerge from Phunya Sele Sele camp

Bloemfontein Celtic chairman Max Tshabalala has given an impression that potential buyer of his bankrupt club, Tim Sukazi, may have jumped the gun by publicly confirming the deal to buy the Free State-based side had been struck in principle.

This is after Tshabalala, through a statement shared on the club's social media platforms yesterday, dismissed the trending news that Sukazi, who currently owns second-tier side TS Galaxy, was on the verge of taking over, subject to the approval of transactions by the National Soccer League (NSL).

"There are no offers to sell the club and the club is not sold. We urge people not to believe anything they see nor hear from the media concerning the sale of the club," Tshabalala said in the statement.

Ironically, Tshabalala's assertion contradicts his lawyer and nephew Mandla Tshabalala's media interviews, where he was quoted several times admitting the club was indeed for sale and they have negotiated with Sukazi, only waiting for him to "show proof of his funds".