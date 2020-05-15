Sculptor Mamud brings any subject to life through art

Sculptor Mamud Samamoude is an exceptional artist who manipulates any material to bring his subject to life.

Whether he is working on plastic or metal, he can turn anything he comes across into realistic figures. Born in Mozambique, the 69-year-old artist has turned his hobby into a real passion. He has been creating figurative half-sculptures of influential people in politics, sports, entertainment and humanitarians.

His collection, estimated to be more than 500, has entertainers like Somizi Mhlongo, Cassper Nyovest, Unathi Nkayi, Papa Penny, AKA, Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube, Michael Jackson and George Michael.

Sculptures of political figures include President Cyril Ramaphosa, Samora Machel, Steve Biko, Jacob Zuma, Albertina Sisulu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Oliver Tambo. For sport, he has created sculptures of Mamelodi Sundowns billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe and legendary boxer Mohammed Ali. Samamoude's biggest dream is to meet Ramaphosa and present him with a beautiful bust bronze sculpture of him.

"I have been creating these sculptors because it is something that fulfills me... I also create signs for different companies. I use my spare time to create sculptures and sometimes I work until late at night. Believe me, once it is stuck in my head, I won't fall asleep until I have created it," Samamoude says.

He adds: "The sculptures are inspired by the people that I admire, but again making their sculptures is a way of honouring them for the work they are doing. During this lockdown, I spend a lot of time creating these pieces. But my biggest wish is to present the president [Ramaphosa] with the sculptor."