Gilmore has mixed views on Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson bouts

Top trainer Anton Gilmore has given Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield a thumbs up for their highly publicise exhibition boxing bouts.

But the "Irish Terror", as Gilmore was known in his heyday, said the health status of the two heavyweight legends must be the determining factor.

"My biggest concern is with neck muscles. If neck muscles are not strong enough to resist the blows then it's a problem because that is when brains get wobbled. Punch-drunk syndrome also kicks in 10 years after retirement," said 50-year-old Gilmore, who retired in 2008 at 38.

He has fought 10 exhibition bouts, some of which were against Cassius Baloyi and Lehlohonolo Ledwaba.

Tyson retired in 2005 and is now 53 years old while 57-year-old Holyfield, who beat Tyson twice, retired in 2011.