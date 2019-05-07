How professional boxing has evolved in Mzansi

The development of South African boxing spans four different epochs of improvement and finesse.

It is trite to argue that boxing is a resilient sport.

We are bold to say boxing developed in leaps and bounds even during the height of apartheid.

On the same wavelength, we will restate that some of the greatest fights in this country took place slap-bang in the face of apartheid.

Some of the classics included the fight between Arthur Mayisela and Harold Volbrecht, Romeo Anaya vs Arnold Taylor, Big John Tate vs Gerrie Coetzee and Jacob Morake vs Brian Mitchell.

It is worth mentioning that the decade 1980-1990 is pivotal in the annals of South African boxing.

It is always a useful benchmark in measuring the progress of boxing in the country in post-apartheid SA.