How 'Terror' scored a KO for black boxing

Today marks 38 years since South Africa produced its first black boxing world champion in Peter "Terror" Mathebula.

The former SA flyweight champion from Mohlakeng won the WBA title after dethroning Korean Tae Shik Kim via a split points decision over 15 rounds in Los Angeles on December 13 1980.

"Virtually all sides in this starkly divided country, with exception of a fringe of black political activists, claimed him proudly as their own," the New York Times reported at the time.

"Even the Afrikaans language press proclaimed Mathebula excitedly 'Ons Wereldkampioen - Our World Champion', following his success."

"Local boxing writers laid down a barrage of training-camp bulletins pointing to the invincibility of the champion, just as they had done when they picked two home-grown heavyweights Kallie Knoetze and Gerrie Coetzee to flatten John Tate and Mike Weaver, respectively, in WBA title bouts here [in the US," the Times article continued.