Tshabalala will never forget Cassius Baloyi title win

Elias Tshabalala says April 24 will remain a special day in his life as a boxing trainer.

That is because he made his critics eat humble pie by producing his first world champion when Cassius "Shy Guy" Baloyi defeated Sergio Liendo for the WBU featherweight belt in San Jose in the US on this day in 1998.

That was Tshabalala's first trip alone. He had been an assistant to Nick Durandt who helped Baloyi win his first world title - the WBU junior-featherweight title against Frankie Toledo in the US - in 1996.

Tshabalala later left Durandt and opened his gym at the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg where he trained the country's best boxers, including Baloyi, Jacob Mofokeng, Thulani Malinga, Dingaan Thobela and Silence Mabuza.