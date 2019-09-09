Gauteng union gives women nod

Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) has taken the lead in making sure that women are empowered by electing female boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane as the chairperson when a new executive was ushered in on Saturday.

Meme Dipheko was elected as a treasurer. Boxing SA was presented by director of operations Cindy Nkomo.

Male promoter Andre Thysse, who was the deputy chairperson in the old order, retained his position.

New promoter Sfiso Vilakazi was elected secretary-general while Sandile Xaka is Dipheko's deputy. They will be in the office for 12 months.

The old executive was Tshele Kometsi (chairperson), Thysse (deputy), female promoter Shereen Hunter (secretary-general) and female manager Coleen MacAusland.

Kometsi, Thysse, Hunter, Jeff Ellis, Xaka, Pat Molefe, Obed Molekwa, Dipheko and her husband Pius (manager), Kungwane's partner in TLB Boxing Promotion Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, Elias Tshabalala and manager Manny Fernandez are notable faces among the group of 18 that attended the AGM.

"I am humbled and I want to thank promoters in Gauteng for believing, trusting and entrusting me with such a huge responsibility of leading them," said Kungwane.

"This gives me more motivation and oomph to take boxing to another level. As we all know boxing is a male-dominated sport. I guess, as a female leader, I understand challenges we face as promoters.

"The Gauteng province is taking a lead in giving women responsibility. We are the first to have a female chairperson."

Kometsi said: "We had a robust, but fruitful AGM. I want to congratulate the new leadership. Hopefully they will guide us with honour and dignity."