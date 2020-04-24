'Rethink your future', Lebohang Mokoena urges fellow players not to rely on football

"This period is a time to reflect about what we have been doing wrong and what can be fixed. Hopefully, this can be the turning point for us as a nation.

"We should find a solution to the alcohol problem. Maybe we need tighter restrictions on the sale of alcohol."

The 33-year-old also hopes that the lockdown will encourage players to start to think about life after football early.

"We need to be better prepared as footballers about what happens after hanging up your boots," he said.

"This is uncertain times for sports and football in general. What would happen if it were all to end? Do our players have tertiary qualifications? How can we put food on the table outside of football?"

A few seasons ago, Mokoena was clubless and struggling to remain focused. A career lifeline came when former Maccabi FC coach Mokete Tsotetsi gave him a chance.

Maccabi later changed to Swallows after a buyout.

"I was not with a team for a long time and I have to thank coach Mokete who gave me an opportunity. Prior to that I trained for three weeks with Highlands Park but it didn't work out," he said.