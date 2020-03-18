2000 tanks sourced to deal with Qwaqwa water shortage

Progress has been made in helping the people of Qwaqwa to get clean water as over 100 water tanks have been distributed in the area.

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced yesterday that 2000 water tanks had been sourced for distribution.Of the 2000 water tanks supplied, half have a 5000 litre capacity while the other half have 10 000 litre capacity. But only 132 water tanks have been delivered to Qwaqwa residents.

Sisulu said that local service providers would be used to build tank stands with the aim of creating employment.

“When I was in Qwaqwa, I directed Sedibeng Water to look for residents who have the necessary skills to come forward as part of the interventions addressing the water scarcity issues. I am pleased to learn that this is being implemented and that locals are afforded the necessary opportunity to participate in implementing solutions,” she said.

Sisulu said 18 labourers had been recruited as well as two community liaison officers to do the work. In January, protests erupted in Qwaqwa after taps went dry for a month. Residents, blockaded all roads leading to the area and looted shops demanding immediate supply of clean water.

The situation got worse when seven-year-old Mosa Mbele drowned while trying to fetch water from a river. The protests had a serious negative impact on hospitals and businesses in the area.Maluti-A-Phofung local municipality which is responsible for the area had been placed under administration due to financial problems. The municipality failed to maintain water infrastructure for years, leading to serious water shortages in its boundaries.

Sisulu visited the community and committed government to supplying 5000 water tankers and an amount of R220m to be ring-fenced to address water problems in the area.

A further R280m was allocated to Sedibeng water to help deal with water problems. The department of water and sanitation has previously pleaded for patience from Qwaqwa residents as sourcing the jojo tanks could not be completed quickly due to procurement processes.