SA boxers for world qualifiers
South Africa will send six amateur boxers to France in May in what will be the world qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the sports ministry has confirmed.
Walter Mokoena, the special adviser to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, said: "The minister is very much pleased that a solution has been found in that six boxers [four males and two females] will be sent to Paris for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in May. This is a rescue mission to allow boxers to go and compete. Administrative issues should not hamper athletes."
This comes after the appointment of the interim committee of the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) last week following the mass resignation of the entire Sanabo executive which cited "unbearable working conditions" for their resignation.
The interim committee was elected last Thursday at an urgent meeting of all nine Sanabo affiliates and two associate members the SA National Defence Force and University Sport SA. The meeting was called by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympics Committee (Sascoc) and it was chaired by Sandile Sibisi.
The interim committee comprises Siyabulela Mkwalo (chairperson), Hazert Hlophe (vice chairman), Liwa Mlokoti (secretary), Tsae Onalina (vice secretary) and Mandla Ndlovu (treasurer).
"The annual general meeting will take place next month," confirmed Mkwalo yesterday.
South Africa missed the continental qualifiers in Senegal in February because Sanabo did not send boxers there, citing financial challenges. But a source said Sanabo did not comply financially and that is why Sascoc could not foot the bill for the trip to Dakar.
