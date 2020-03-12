SA boxers for world qualifiers.

South Africa will send six amateur boxers to France in May in what will be the world qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the sports ministry has confirmed.

Walter Mokoena, the special adviser to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, said: "The minister is very much pleased that a solution has been found in that six boxers [four males and two females] will be sent to Paris for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in May. This is a rescue mission to allow boxers to go and compete. Administrative issues should not hamper athletes."

This comes after the appointment of the interim committee of the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) last week following the mass resignation of the entire Sanabo executive which cited "unbearable working conditions" for their resignation.