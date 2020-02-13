IBF rules against 'Golden Boy'

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov has been recognised as the winner of the IBF junior lightweight elimination fight between Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, IBF president Darry Peoples has announced.

The American said the Russian boxer is the official mandatory challenger for newly crowned IBF holder Joseph Diaz who dethroned Tervin Famer on January 30.

Peoples added that Diaz is required to make a mandatory defence against Rakhimov on or before July 30.

This comes after the New Jersey-based sanctioning body's appeal panel met to hear the appeal of the outcome of the elimination bout between Rakhimov and Fuzile which took place in East London on September 29.

Rakhimov's handler Ruslan Agishev was caught on video administering what was suspected to be "smelling salts" in the nostrils of the boxer in the corner before the start of round eight.