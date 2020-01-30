Fuzile has to wait 10 days for appeal verdict

The South African fight public will have to wait 10 days before they hear what lies ahead for Duncan Village's rising star Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, in light of revelations about what took place during his fight against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in October.

Fuzile suffered a devastating eighth-round knockout by Rakhimov in their IBF world junior-lightweight title elimination bout in East London.

Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) and Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka lodged an appeal after a video showed Rakhimov's handler, Ruslan Agishev administering what looked like smelling salts to the Russian boxer in his corner, between round seven and eight.

Any use of substances, including smelling salts, is banned in boxing with BSA regulations explicit about their prohibition.

Fuzile's trainer Colin Nathan made a presentation yesterday during the appeal hearing at the IBF headquarters in New Jersey in the US.