Boxing

Fuzile has to wait 10 days for appeal verdict

By Bongani Magasela - 30 January 2020 - 10:53
Azinga Fuzile celebrates after knocking down Tshifhiwa Munyai. /Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
Azinga Fuzile celebrates after knocking down Tshifhiwa Munyai. /Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

The South African fight public will have to wait 10 days before they hear what lies ahead for Duncan Village's rising star Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, in light of revelations about what took place during his fight against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in October.

Fuzile suffered a devastating eighth-round knockout by Rakhimov in their IBF world junior-lightweight title elimination bout in East London.

Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) and Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka lodged an appeal after a video showed Rakhimov's handler, Ruslan Agishev administering what looked like smelling salts to the Russian boxer in his corner, between round seven and eight.

Any use of substances, including smelling salts, is banned in boxing with BSA regulations explicit about their prohibition.

Fuzile's trainer Colin Nathan made a presentation yesterday during the appeal hearing at the IBF headquarters in New Jersey in the US.

Boxers who are coining it in the ring

Kevin 'Two Guns' Lerena the envy of local boxers.
Sport
3 days ago

Nathan, RAP and Boxing SA lodged the appeal with the federation in October, on behalf of the boxer.

Nathan presented medical reports and opinions during his presentation.

Rakhimov's handlers also made their presentation yesterday.

His representatives are said to have questioned the evidence because there were no representatives from the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) at the fight.

"The IBF will pass their verdict in 10 days' time," said Nathan yesterday.

Rumble Africa CEO Nomfesane Nyatela added: "We as Rumble Africa Promotions will wait with bated breath for 10 days to hear from the IBF but we already had a plan to feature Azinga in our tournament in April.

"It is not as if we are folding our arms and doing nothing, but instead we are 10 steps ahead of time in making sure we keep our boxers active."

IBF president Darly Peoples was also in attendance at the fight.

Sudden storm rips up 100 homes in Eastern Cape

Residents of Toleni and Sawutana near Butterworth are picking up the pieces after a storm ripped through their villages on Monday afternoon, ...
News
1 month ago

Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape

Horrifying videos, apparently taken by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert, 45, give some inkling into what drove him into a frenzy of violence in which he ...
News
1 month ago

Toweel Jr on the verge of producing a national champ

Alan comes into his own in SA boxing.
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X