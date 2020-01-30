Fuzile has to wait 10 days for appeal verdict
The South African fight public will have to wait 10 days before they hear what lies ahead for Duncan Village's rising star Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, in light of revelations about what took place during his fight against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in October.
Fuzile suffered a devastating eighth-round knockout by Rakhimov in their IBF world junior-lightweight title elimination bout in East London.
Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) and Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka lodged an appeal after a video showed Rakhimov's handler, Ruslan Agishev administering what looked like smelling salts to the Russian boxer in his corner, between round seven and eight.
Any use of substances, including smelling salts, is banned in boxing with BSA regulations explicit about their prohibition.
Fuzile's trainer Colin Nathan made a presentation yesterday during the appeal hearing at the IBF headquarters in New Jersey in the US.
Nathan, RAP and Boxing SA lodged the appeal with the federation in October, on behalf of the boxer.
Nathan presented medical reports and opinions during his presentation.
Rakhimov's handlers also made their presentation yesterday.
His representatives are said to have questioned the evidence because there were no representatives from the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) at the fight.
"The IBF will pass their verdict in 10 days' time," said Nathan yesterday.
Rumble Africa CEO Nomfesane Nyatela added: "We as Rumble Africa Promotions will wait with bated breath for 10 days to hear from the IBF but we already had a plan to feature Azinga in our tournament in April.
"It is not as if we are folding our arms and doing nothing, but instead we are 10 steps ahead of time in making sure we keep our boxers active."
IBF president Darly Peoples was also in attendance at the fight.
