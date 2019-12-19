Boxing manager Makhosi Ngcoza dies

"He was diagnosed with pneumonia and was advised to go to hospital for a full medical check-up. He went to Rosettenville Hospital (south of Johannesburg) where he spent only a weekend," said Xaka from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

"He then went home for the funeral of Xhosa King [Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu] and got sick again".

"I am torn apart. He was going to get married early next year. His fiancé is from England and I must now make means of communicating with her."

Ngcoza, who spent five years in the UK, was helpful to all promoters by marketing boxing through social media. He was influential in the move of having Nonina and Mathonsi signing up with Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotions.