Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi, Bukiwe Nonina part ways after six years
The golden cup of love between long-time trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi and accomplished WBF bantamweight female boxing champion Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina is broken.
Nonina has bolted the stable of Mutavhatsindi after being together for six years.
The 27-year-old former SA champion from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, is the reigning two-time Boxing SA's female boxer of the year award winner.
The two split after Nonina signed a managerial contract with Makhosi Ngcoza. The latter, who has been based in the UK, confirmed signing up strictly a managerial contract with Nonina, and he has already found a sponsor for her within a short space of time.
But Ngcoza is worried that Nonina does not have a trainer because she will be required to defend her WBF title in two months.
"She was supposed to have been stripped already but I spoke to president Howard Goldberg and pleaded my case because I have just teamed up with her and he gave us two months," Ngcoza said.
He added that when he landed in SA from the UK last year, Nonina asked for an appointment to meet with him.
"She asked me to manage her boxing career and I did not have a problem with that. The next step was to meet the people she was working with; unfortunately the person she was working with said he (Mutavhatsindi) does not work with other people," he said.
"I requested that they sort out their issues because I did not want to be involved in local politics. I did not want to set them apart; I wanted to work with both of them."
Nonina refused to shed the light, except that she has teamed up with an unknown trainer from the Eastern Cape. But Mutavhatsindi said Nonina had not been in the gym due to a request for a break.