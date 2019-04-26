Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi, Bukiwe Nonina part ways after six years

The golden cup of love between long-time trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi and accomplished WBF bantamweight female boxing champion Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina is broken.

Nonina has bolted the stable of Mutavhatsindi after being together for six years.

The 27-year-old former SA champion from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, is the reigning two-time Boxing SA's female boxer of the year award winner.

The two split after Nonina signed a managerial contract with Makhosi Ngcoza. The latter, who has been based in the UK, confirmed signing up strictly a managerial contract with Nonina, and he has already found a sponsor for her within a short space of time.

But Ngcoza is worried that Nonina does not have a trainer because she will be required to defend her WBF title in two months.