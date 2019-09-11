Fare thee well Leighandre "Baby-Lee" Jegels, champ forever

Leighandre "Baby-Lee" Jegels possessed the attributes many women would die for: stunning beauty, courage and supreme intelligence.

Above all, she was a champion sportswoman, so many gifts for a young lass who was killed by someone she loved before.

Both print and electronic media are inundated with sombre tributes and messages of condolences to her family.

I made her acquaintance in the year 2013. Veteran boxing trainer Vido Madikane invited me to his famous Downtown boxing gymnasium in Quigney, Eastern Cape.

Uncharacteristically, he was effusive and exuberant when he told me that he was about to unleash a juggernaut in the women's boxing circle.

Drawing from martial arts jargon, he said the girl-child was the snake and the eagle in one package.

On sparring day I arrived at the gym as promised. I watched Vido and Baby-Lee working on the pads, I was mesmerised. I was in awe of the blinding hand-speed.

Goodness me, there was timing rhyme and rhythm in all her movements. I marvelled at her coordination of upper body and lower body movements.

I locked the doors and Vido closed all the windows. The phenomenon that was Leighandre Jegels was unravelling in front of us.