Local film maker knuckles down international praise

Local film industry needs doers

Jahmil Qubeka with Layla Swart the producers and co-owners of Yellowbone Entertainment.

Qubeka is also the co-owner of Yellowbone Entertainment, a production house that was instrumental in the production of Knuckle City.

He said that film-making is the craft of doers. His advice to aspiring film-makers is simply: “Stop aspiring and begin to do. This is a quest that requires an unbridled, self-sacrificing pursuit of its infinite spoils.”

Knuckle City has also 'garnered much hype' at the Durban International Film Festival. It will be released in South African cinemas on 27 December 2019.

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) has supported Yellowbone Entertainment.

“The ECDC has made a significant investment in three of my feature films, of which two have been selected to represent South Africa in the race for nomination for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars,” said Qubeka.

This is in addition to marketing support and the festival attendance required for these films. Qubeka said advances in film distribution models, particularly streaming services, is a game-changer and bodes well for the growth of the South African film industry.

Qubeka commented that the South African film industry will grow rapidly with corresponding advancements in policy and administration and less bureaucracy.

How to contact the ECDC? Call 043 704 5600 or email info@ecdc.co.za

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.