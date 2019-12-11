Hero 'Dirty Boy' draws plaudits

Late Cape provincial junior lightweight boxing champion Guy "Dirty Boy" Ratazayo has been described not only as a fearless yet exciting fighter inside the roped square. The 66-year-old departed from Mdantsane was yesterday defined as someone who achieved aspired greatness as a human being despite the financial setbacks of boxing.

Boxing in the 1970s - which was Ratazayo's era - was done for the love of it and heroism. Boxers were not remunerated accordingly but were given a pittance compared to the humongous purses that are being paid today.

But Ratazayo, who was also an underground member of Umkhonto weSizwe - the ANC's military wing - was able to make use of the small amount of money he got from boxing to purchase a house and a farm which he had until his last days a week ago.

Giving a moving tribute yesterday was Ratazayo's former gym mate, sparring partner and friend Spokes Witbooi.

"Guy took the provincial title from formidable champion Tsietsi Maretloane in their second fight in 1978. Maretloane had beaten Ratazayo in their first fight four years earlier.

"Despite not winning the SA title [held by Nkosana Mgxaji] and earn decent purse money, Guy changed the perception that boxers die as paupers. He bought himself a house and he later acquired a farm which had cattle, pigs and goats. I can tell you that Guy was not poor."

Witbooi made it clear that for Ratazayo to defeat Maretlone, who Witbooi described as being "something else as a fighter and a darling in Mdantsane" was a true reflection of who Ratazayo was.