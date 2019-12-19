The last of the Mamelodi 10 apartheid victims is being exhumed in Winterveld

The fire that burnt the Mamelodi 10 and the upholstery of the combi they were in were the key things that helped investigators track and find their graves.

This is according to Claudia Bisso, a member of the task team that has been searching for the last grave of the Mamelodi 10 for 14 years.

Bisso said the team did not touch marked graves at the old Winterveld cemetery in Pretoria but exhumed those which were unmarked. However, there were a lot of paupers in the cemetery, which took the process longer.

"I had already exhumed nine of them. There was a pattern on the remains because they were burned. Fire leaves a very particular pattern in the bones. Plus evidence is the same as that of the other nine - the pieces of the combi upholstery and glass from the minibus," said Bisso.

The last of the Mamelodi 10 is being exhumed at the Winterveld cemetery on Thursday. On June 26 1986, 10 teenagers from Mamelodi were lured to their deaths in a joint operation by members of the Northern and Western Transvaal Security Branch and the SADF’s Special Forces. Security Police agent Joe Mamasela collected the teenagers in a minibus by pretending to be an MK member taking them into exile.