Judges are hitting the fighters under belt

Judging of boxing fights is a very complex exercise, especially to an untrained eye, because they do not know exactly what to look out for in scoring a match.

In recent times, even veteran judges seem to be losing the touch, and it remains a mystery as to what could be the motive. Sadly, even honest judges become victims when boxers, trainers, managers, promoters and fans vent their spleen after a fight.

Local successful trainer Colin Nathan has suggested that the third judge who scored the unification fight between WBA welterweight champ Manny Pacquiao and dethroned WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in favour of Thurman on Sunday morning SA time must be arrested.

"Pacquiao won the clash clean and that should have reflected in all three judges' scorecards. Manny won that fight clean and he was denied the opportunity to win by unanimous decision," said Nathan, who has a cordial relationship with Pacquiao's American trainer Freddie Roach.