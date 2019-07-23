Judges are hitting the fighters under belt
Judging of boxing fights is a very complex exercise, especially to an untrained eye, because they do not know exactly what to look out for in scoring a match.
In recent times, even veteran judges seem to be losing the touch, and it remains a mystery as to what could be the motive. Sadly, even honest judges become victims when boxers, trainers, managers, promoters and fans vent their spleen after a fight.
Local successful trainer Colin Nathan has suggested that the third judge who scored the unification fight between WBA welterweight champ Manny Pacquiao and dethroned WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in favour of Thurman on Sunday morning SA time must be arrested.
"Pacquiao won the clash clean and that should have reflected in all three judges' scorecards. Manny won that fight clean and he was denied the opportunity to win by unanimous decision," said Nathan, who has a cordial relationship with Pacquiao's American trainer Freddie Roach.
The judge Nathan is referring to scored the fight 114-113 in favour of the American while the other two judges scored it 115-112 for the
40-year-old Filipino who bagged two belts at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
Nathan, who has felt the end of the stick when abroad, said: "Manny is still an elite fighter at the age of 40 and he won clean against Keith.
"The judge who scored the fight in favour of Keith should be arrested."
Roach's teachings have turned Nathan into a celebrated trainer throughout Africa. The 2017 and 2018 BSA Trainer of the Year award winner produced the Ring Magazine champion in Hekkie Budler last year.
The first local boxer to be awarded that belt was Vic Toweel after winning the undisputed universal world bantamweight title when he beat Manuel Ortiz on points over 15 rounds on May 31 1950.
Two weeks ago, Nathan's other boxer Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini produced an outstanding performance against Filipino Dave Penalosa to win the WBC Silver featherweight title over 12 rounds at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.
Dlamini was rated No 11 by the WBC before his great win, and surely his rating will improve.
"He got his break and he performed with flying colours. I think he gave the performance of the night," said Nathan.
Nathan's other charge, IBO mini flyweight holder Simpiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco, is on the verge of challenging for the WBC belt which is held by Wanheng Menayothin.
The 33-year-old Thai has held the WBC belt since 2014 and has defended it 11 times.