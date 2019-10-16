Hekkie Budler to get shot at WBC belt

Just when his detractors thought he was done and dusted as a fighter, especially after quitting in the 10th round to lose the WBA junior flyweight belt to Hiroto Kyoguchi in Japan in December, Hekkie the "Hexecutioner" Budler is on the verge of challenging for the WBC belt.

The whirlwind performer, who became the first local fighter in 68 years to lift the Ring Magazine after winning both the IBF and WBA belts in 2018, has been given the No. 1 spot for the WBC junior flyweight belt that is held by Ken Shiro, also from Japan.

This means the 31-year-old Budler could be ordered by the championship committee of the WBC to be involved in a title elimination bout or go straight at Shiro, who has held that belt since 2017.