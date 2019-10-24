Konkco has SA boxing history against Thai champ

The history of South African boxing is that local boxers perform at their best away from home, where everything is against them.

Who would have imagined that Corrie Sanders would knock out WBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in two rounds? Klitschko had defeated the likes of Ray Mercer and was bidding for the seventh defence of his title when unfancied Sanders floored him in 2003.

Grandfather Thulani Malinga became the first local to win the WBC belt when he defied all the odds, including age, to end the reign of super talented Englishman Nigel Benn as the super middleweight in England.

Simphiwe "Golden Master" Nongqayi stunned the Mexican fight fraternity when he did a number on their icon, Jorge Arce, for the IBF junior bantamweight belt, while Simphiwe "V12" Vetyeka not only dethroned Indonesian boxing idol Chris John as the WBA Super featherweight champion but ended the illustrious career of the man who tasted defeat in his 52nd fight.