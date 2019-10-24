Konkco has SA boxing history against Thai champ
The history of South African boxing is that local boxers perform at their best away from home, where everything is against them.
Who would have imagined that Corrie Sanders would knock out WBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in two rounds? Klitschko had defeated the likes of Ray Mercer and was bidding for the seventh defence of his title when unfancied Sanders floored him in 2003.
Grandfather Thulani Malinga became the first local to win the WBC belt when he defied all the odds, including age, to end the reign of super talented Englishman Nigel Benn as the super middleweight in England.
Simphiwe "Golden Master" Nongqayi stunned the Mexican fight fraternity when he did a number on their icon, Jorge Arce, for the IBF junior bantamweight belt, while Simphiwe "V12" Vetyeka not only dethroned Indonesian boxing idol Chris John as the WBA Super featherweight champion but ended the illustrious career of the man who tasted defeat in his 52nd fight.
The trend is expected to continue tomorrow when Simphiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco challenges Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand. The superhero from Thailand holds the WBC straw weight belt, which will be on line for the 11th time against Konkco.
Menayothin has been the champion since 2014 and is undefeated after 53 fights. He has eclipsed the undefeated fight records of both Rocky Marciano and Floyd Mayweather Junior.
Trainer Colin Nathan said: "We are really ready for the upset. I think the whole world is in for a shock. We are going to fly the South African flag very high on Friday."
Nathan, Konkco and assistant trainers Bernie Pailman and Peter Faver have been in the scorching-hot Thailand since last week. "Konkco is ready, the preparations have gone well and he's in a good space," said Nathan. Victory will make Konkco the third local boxer ever to win the WBC belt.
The others were Malinga and Dingaan Thobela.