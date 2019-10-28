Samir the hero as Chiefs get last laugh

After yesterday's performance against Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs have erased any doubt there could have been that this is the season that their drought comes to an end.

In a year that marks their 50th anniversary, the sleeping giant appears to have awoken and that was proven by their 2-0 win over the defending champions.

In so doing, Chiefs handed the nine time league champions their first league loss of the season, thanks to a Samir Nurkovic brace. Pretoria came to a standstill as the Glamour Boys came to town for the exciting clash.

Kick off had to be delayed by 15 minutes due to the large number of fans that were still trickling into the stadium.

Chiefs were intent to prove that their 4-2 win in the Shell Helix Cup earlier in the month was not a fluke. A lot was said from both sides going into this match. The ever-growing antagonism between Pitso Mosimane and Ernst Middendorp has added extra spice to this clash.

Downs looked out of sorts in the opening period, especially playing without the influential Themba Zwane who failed a late fitness test.

Amakhosi were quick out of the blocks and may have surprised Downs with their audacious formation of three central defenders and three strikers.