Novice Vasil Ducar 'will match' Kevin Lerena

US-based IBO president Ed Levine has defended the championship committee of his boxing organisation for sanctioning eight-fight novice Vasil Ducar to challenge formidable cruiserweight champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena.

Ducar, from Czech Republic remains, undefeated with six knockouts. He will challenge Lerena in the Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

Speaking from his home in Florida Levine said: "Although he has eight fights, he's rated No 29 in the IBO ratings and No 34 with Boxrec.Com. As you know, we have no input into the computerised ratings; it's based on quality and wins.

"There are fighters that have 15 or 20 undefeated fights that never get into the top 35 because of the poor opposition."

Lerena, who boasts 10 knockouts in 22 wins against a loss, will bid for the fourth defence of the belt the supremely built left-hander won in 2017.