Makhense, Matamba in boxing first

History will be made at Emperors Palace on September 21 when boxers meet in a winner-takes-all fight for the WBA Pan African and IBF Continental Africa junior-

welterweight belts.

Jabulani Makhense from Limpopo holds the WBA Pan African belt while SA-based Congolese Marios Matamba is the IBF Continental Africa

titlist.

These talented newcomers in the sport of boxing are yet to taste defeat. Makhense, who is trained in Pretoria by former multiple world champion Sebastiaan Rothmann, has knocked out four of his eight victims.

Matamba boasts nine knockouts in 11 wins. The boxer-fighter is under the guidance of trainer Sean Smith in Fourways. Both fighters are promoted by Rodney Berman.

"In my opinion, the Makhense versus Matamba match-up has fight of the year written all over it," said Berman. "Two outstanding fighters both going on to great things; first ever IBF/Pan African unification. A treat for the fans."

The undercard also looks good with prospects Keaton Gomes and Lebo Mashitoa meeting over 10 rounds for the Gauteng cruiserweight title.

IBO cruiserweight holder Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena will also bid for a fifth defence against Sefer Seferi from Switzerland.