Government to prioritise border control: President Cyril Ramaphosa

In the wake of recent xenophobic attacks, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will prioritise border control.

Speaking at a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this week, he said the government would ensure there were tight regulations to deter illegal immigration.

“We proceed from the principle, as does every other sovereign state, that all who live in South Africa must be legally permitted to do so.

“Police and immigration officials who take bribes in return for making cases go away, for releasing impounded goods or for issuing fraudulent documents must be dealt with firmly,” he added.