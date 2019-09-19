Boxing

Red-hot start for Fists of Steel tournament

By Bongani Magasela - 19 September 2019 - 12:31
Champion Kevin Lerena of South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Fight fans must brace themselves for what could well be an enthralling night of boxing at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

Kevin Lerena, who will headline the Fists of Steel bill in the fifth defence of his IBO cruiserweight belt against Sefer Seferi of Switzerland, was the first to fire his salvo during the pre-fight medical on Tuesday.

"It will take me a couple of minutes to suss things out but I am going for a stoppage," said Lerena.

"This was my best training camp ever and I am looking forward to putting up my greatest performance."

Trainer Peter Smith said the fight will give direction to the future. "We are here to win."

Seferi is rated No 30 by the IBO.

WBA Pan African junior-welterweight champion Jabulani Makhense, who takes on IBF Africa holder Marios Matamba, said: "I am in the best shape of my life. I will put on a brilliant show on Saturday."

Sean Smith, who hones Matamba's skills, said: "It's time to see who is the best junior-welterweight in the country."

