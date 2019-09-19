Red-hot start for Fists of Steel tournament

Fight fans must brace themselves for what could well be an enthralling night of boxing at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

Kevin Lerena, who will headline the Fists of Steel bill in the fifth defence of his IBO cruiserweight belt against Sefer Seferi of Switzerland, was the first to fire his salvo during the pre-fight medical on Tuesday.

"It will take me a couple of minutes to suss things out but I am going for a stoppage," said Lerena.

"This was my best training camp ever and I am looking forward to putting up my greatest performance."