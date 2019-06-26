I love boxing too much to quit: Muller

Johnny "The Hurricane" Muller has vehemently denied having called time on his boxing career.

He explained yesterday that he took a year's break to pay attention to his other businesses, which include a construction company in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, where he is based.

Muller - who last fought in 2017 when he lost to Thabiso Mchunu for the SA and ABU cruiserweight belts - makes a comeback on Saturday against Kizito Ruhamnye, the Cape Town-based Congolese.

Their eight-rounder in the heavyweight division will headline Punch Club Promotions' maiden tourney at John Barabble Hall in Benoni.

"I had to take some time off boxing and pay attention to my businesses. I have now sorted out all that needed my attention and that is why I am back. I love boxing too much to just call it quits," said the ex-SA light-heavyweight champion.

Muller, who has fought big names such as Kevin Lerena, Oleksandr Usyk and Mchunu, said he hoped Ruhamnye trained hard because bones could crack in their rematch.

Ruhamnye has not won a fight since their first meeting.