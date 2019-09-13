28 years since Mitchell tamed Tiger Lopez

Today - 28 years ago - Brian Mitchell scribbled his name in the annals of South African boxing history by becoming the first local boxer to unify world titles.

Arguably SA's best pugilist of all time whose only loss was to equally competent Jacob "Dancing Shoes" Morake reigned supreme as the WBA junior lightweight champion for 10 years.

Morake made 12 defences under trying circumstances outside South Africa due to apartheid laws.

Mitchell later suffered a controversial split draw to IBF holder Tony "The Tiger" Lopez at home in Sacramento on March 15 in 1991. The pressure, regarding that decision, was such that the hierarchy of the IBF sanctioning body had to order a rematch.

But Lopez was allowed to make a defence, which was a stoppage of Lupe Gutierez at Caesars Tahoe Outdoor Arena on July 12.

The champion then met Mitchell on September 13 in 1991 and the "Road Warrior", as Mitchell later became known, was just too much on the night.