Uyinene Mrwetyana's face spray-painted at Port Elizabeth city hall

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s face has been spray-painted on another iconic building in Port Elizabeth – this time at the city hall.

The graffiti is similar to that spray-painted across the walls of the Port Elizabeth High Court earlier this month.

Mrwetyana, 19, a first-year UCT student, was raped and bludgeoned to death at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town.

The graffiti once again appears to be an expression of fear and a cry for help.

While some of the words are illegible, others read “Who’s next”, “Black Love” and “Free”.

Mrwetyana’s face has also been spray-painted on the pavement leading to the entrance of the city hall.

Nelson Mandela Bay spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the incident was unacceptable.

“The municipality condemns it in the strongest terms. The question that comes is where was the security when this happened?”

He said this will be investigated.