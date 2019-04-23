Chance to step into the ring with Christodoulou

Assumption is a serious recipe for disaster and boxing referee Stan Christodoulou can attest to that.

There was a notion in SA that Christodoulou, 75, went on to become the top dog in boxing officiating simply because when world bodies invited locals, he would recommend himself, because all those invitations landed on his lap since he single-handedly ran South African boxing.

The assumption went as far as to add questions such who was he competing against for the world bodies to have a variety of choice?

To get the answers, just read the recently released book The Life and Times of Stanley Christodoulou, which was written jointly by Graham Clark and David Isaacson.

Clark is an Australian who is said to have fallen under boxing's magic spell when a young Muhammad Ali stood over a fallen Sony Liston and declared, "I am the greatest".

A career teacher and school principal, he has been drawn to a great story, especially one in which the human spirit triumphs over adversity in the boxing ring.

Clark writes regularly on the sport and is the publisher of The World Champion That Never Was.

Isaacson, who played a role in my early years of journalism, is an award-winning sports journalist who writes for the Sunday Times.

Isaacson has covered boxing since 1995 and has reported on some of the biggest fights involving South Africans, including the WBO heavyweight championship between Corrie Sanders and Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2003.

Isaacson is a general sport writer and has covered many Olympics and Commonwealth games.

They have brilliantly allowed Christodoulou to speak because he likes to share his experience with those who want to learn about other aspects of the fight game.

If you know the man, you will quickly hear his voice vividly, warning you about what goes on in the mind of an official before, during and after a fight.