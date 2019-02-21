Stardom is calling for Ricardo Malajika
Legendary former WBA and IBF junior lightweight undefeated champion Brian "The Road Warrior" Mitchell once said if a boxer is good, he or she does not need to have 15 fights under their name for all to realise the potential.
Mitchell was reacting to what he had seen in Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, who upset the bookies when he befuddled veteran knockout artist Mabhuti "Mac Man" Sinyabi over 12 rounds to end his reign as South African featherweight champion.
Fuzile was involved only in his fifth fight.
Going into that fight Sinyabi boasted 20 knockouts in 29 wins against three losses.
There is another youngster on the horizon, Ricardo Malajika, who is still familiarising himself with the professional ranks after having a great amateur career.
The 20-year-old rookie has already knocked out his two opponents.
The former six times amateur champion is trained by former professional fighter Anton Gilmore, who has made clear that he has a future Vasyl Lomachenko in Malajika.
Lomachenko is a Ukrainian star who holds the WBA, WBO and The Ring Magazine lightweight belts in only 13 fights.
Malajika will take on Andile Cindi in one of the bouts that will be organised by Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace on Sunday.
Malajika and Cindi campaign in the junior bantamweight class.
"I really think he is the next superstar like Lomachenko. I know it is a big ask for now but watch this space.
"This kid spars with big guys including Michael Mokoena and they have serious sessions. Ricardo handles 12 rounds without any problem. I expect fireworks on Sunday because I know what Andile is also capable of," said Gilmore.
He said Malajika's last fight in the amateurs last year was very personal for the boxer.
"His coach Billy Huford died of heart attack a month before the fight. Malajika won the title and dedicated it to his former trainer. He then came to me and said he wants to work with me; imagine Sugar Ray Leonard coming to you to say train me. I took him."
The bill on Sunday, dubbed Battle Station, will be head-lined by an IBO Africa super middleweight clash between Rowan Campbell and Congolese Alex Kabangu while Jabulani Makhense and Xolani Mcotheli will do battle for a vacant WBA Pan-African junior welterweight belt in the main supporting bout.
Clement Kamanga and Marios Matamba from Congo will clash for the vacant IBF Africa junior welterweight belt.