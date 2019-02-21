Stardom is calling for Ricardo Malajika

Legendary former WBA and IBF junior lightweight undefeated champion Brian "The Road Warrior" Mitchell once said if a boxer is good, he or she does not need to have 15 fights under their name for all to realise the potential.

Mitchell was reacting to what he had seen in Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, who upset the bookies when he befuddled veteran knockout artist Mabhuti "Mac Man" Sinyabi over 12 rounds to end his reign as South African featherweight champion.

Fuzile was involved only in his fifth fight.

Going into that fight Sinyabi boasted 20 knockouts in 29 wins against three losses.

There is another youngster on the horizon, Ricardo Malajika, who is still familiarising himself with the professional ranks after having a great amateur career.