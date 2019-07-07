Manny forces Thompson to make a weighty decision

Trainer Manny Fernandez wants deposed domestic lightweight champion Thompson Mokwana to take stock of his career.

Mokwana, a 34-year-old fighter, was stopped in the sixth round by Ayanda Nkosi at KwaThema Civic Centre, Springs on Sunday last week.

Fernandez wants him to decide whether he should continue fighting after he struggled to make the lightweight (61.24kg) weight limit.

He said shedding too much weight killed him for his fight with Nkosi, and that is not healthy for a man who is almost 40 years old.

"He was finished [drained] when I took him to the official weigh-in on Saturday," said the respected mentor, who attributed Mokwana's situation to ageing.

"The more we grow older, the bigger we become but we don't notice that, so it is easy in boxing because there are weight limits that control the sport.

"We will need to sit down and talk but one thing I can share with you is that if Thompson wants to continue fighting, I will support him on one condition: he must at least move up to the junior welterweights, where he won't have to shed too much weight to be within the limit (63.5kg)."

Fortunately Mokwana, who has been around with successes since 2010, acknowledged the weight issue.

Mokwana said: "I first want to congratulate Ayanda; he's a good boxer. He hits very hard and I think he's got a bright future ahead of him.

"Secondly, I have no choice but to move up the weight class.