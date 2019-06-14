Veteran referee made a mark

The referee is the sole arbiter in all championship contests and the only official authorised to stop a contest at any stage if he considers it to be one-sided.

If a boxer is in such a condition that continuing might expose them to serious injury, the referee can end the match.

If there is one boxing personality who escaped death by the skin of his teeth on this day - June 14 in 1986 - for stamping his authority as a referee, that would be Alfred "Bra Alf" Buqwana.

His cardinal sin was to call off the 12-rounder fight between defending SA welterweight champion Harold "The Hammer" Volbrecht and challenger Arthur "The Fighting Prince" Mayisela a technical draw.

The boxers accidentally clashed heads in the fourth round of their fight at Sun City.

Doctor Joe Jivhuho inspected the wound and advised that the fight be stopped in round five because the blood blocked Volbrecht's view. Buqwana implemented the decision.

Ordinary people did not know it then but it was in the rules. A technical decision could only be taken after half the number of scheduled rounds had been fought.

In that case the fight had not reached the halfway mark. It was the first time that such a decision was implemented in SA and that made Buqwana both famous and unpopular, specifically among the black community.