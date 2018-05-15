Why WBO bantamweight champion Tete is thinking about quitting boxing

WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete has revealed that he is thinking about quitting boxing.

Tete was recently included in the second installment of the money-spinning World Boxing Series that has a reported purse of US$50-million and he told SowetanLIVE that he could even consider quitting the sport if he manages to walk away with all the winnings.

"I don't want to lie to you there is lots of money is this series‚ and if it happens that I win it‚ I may call it quits‚" he said.

"I know for sure that I will earn the kind of money that will sustain me for the rest of my life."

The hard-hitting left hander - who made history last year by registering the quickest knockdown in World title defences by knocking out Siboniso Gonya from Mtubatuba in the 11 seconds in Belfast - is the only WBO titlist in South Africa.

He is a former WBF flyweight and IBF junior bantamweight champion - he vacated those belts after moving up weight divisions - and he said his inclusion in the World Series is recognition for his success.

"I represent Africa but South Africa to be precise‚" Tete said.

"I believe strongly that my participation in this World Series will have a positive impact to South African boxing.

"What I mean is that it will motivate other South African boxers to take their craft more seriously because opportunities are now opening up in the world‚" said Tete‚ who retained his WBO strap with a lopsided points victory against Omar Andres Narvaez in Belfast last month.

Tete's career is guided by manager Mlandeli Tengimfene and he is promoted by Frank Warren in the UK.

The boxer's achievements earned him BSA's 2017 boxer of the year award in Port Elizabeth where he also walked away with the special achievement award in January.

He has been a professional boxer since 2006 and boasts 21 knockouts in 27 wins against three losses.