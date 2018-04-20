New deal fuels fire on Tete ahead of Narvaez fight

The world will be his oyster if SA's celebrated boxer, WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete, retains his title against Argentinian Omar Andres Narvaez in Belfast, Northern Ireland, tomorrow night.

Tete's UK-based promoter Frank Warren has extended the contract of the heavy-handed boxer from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, by two years.

Warren, 66, signed Tete in 2015 after witnessing him poleaxe British star Paul Butler in eight rounds in Liverpool.

That was during Tete's defence of the IBF junior bantamweight title which he vacated the same year after being offered R70000 to defend against McJoe Arroyo in Puerto Rico.

Tete then moved up to the bantamweight class where he won the IBF International belt in 2016 before adding the interim WBO title last April.

He retained his belt with an 11-seconds stoppage of countryman Siboniso Gonya at Belfast's SSE Arena last year, the same venue for his second defence tomorrow night.