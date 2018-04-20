New deal fuels fire on Tete ahead of Narvaez fight
The world will be his oyster if SA's celebrated boxer, WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete, retains his title against Argentinian Omar Andres Narvaez in Belfast, Northern Ireland, tomorrow night.
Tete's UK-based promoter Frank Warren has extended the contract of the heavy-handed boxer from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, by two years.
Warren, 66, signed Tete in 2015 after witnessing him poleaxe British star Paul Butler in eight rounds in Liverpool.
That was during Tete's defence of the IBF junior bantamweight title which he vacated the same year after being offered R70000 to defend against McJoe Arroyo in Puerto Rico.
Tete then moved up to the bantamweight class where he won the IBF International belt in 2016 before adding the interim WBO title last April.
He retained his belt with an 11-seconds stoppage of countryman Siboniso Gonya at Belfast's SSE Arena last year, the same venue for his second defence tomorrow night.
"Those things [KO] come at their time. If it comes [tomorrow], good, but one thing is for sure - I will win. I have always said I cannot allow Narvaez to be a stumbling block on my way to unifying the titles," Tete said.
"My promoter has shown a vote of confidence in me by renewing our contract. I am now going into this fight even more determined to retain my title. I [have] respect for Narvaez, he has a lot of experience, however, this is my time. Age is against him. He is short and he won't be able to get close to me."
His manager Mlandeli Tengimfene said: "Our new contract with Frank has a specific amount that escalates within every fight. However, it separates ordinary fights to elite bouts and the purses are negotiated. In essence, continuous winning by Zolani will enable him to achieve fame and fortune."
Tete, who is trained by Loyiso Mtya, Phumzile Matyhila and Zolile Tete, has 21 knockouts in 26 wins against three losses.
Narvaez, 42, has 25 KOs in 48 victories against two losses.