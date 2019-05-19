‘I didn’t see the fight’‚ says Gonya of lightning knockout by Tete

Siboniso “Tiger” Gonya summed it all up nicely when he explained how he felt after being shown the stars by Zolani “Last Born” Tete in their WBO bantamweight championship in Belfast‚ Northern Ireland‚ in November 2017.

“It’s is very difficult for me to explain this but I didn’t see the fight‚” he said of the historic bout that ended in 11 seconds.

“The one thing I remember is being inside the ring‚ the bell ringing for us to meet in the middle of the ring. I then saw people around me and I asked my coach [Zwi Magudulela] and he also said he saw nothing.

“He said to me [that] Zolani told him that I missed with a jab and he countered with a right hook. It happened too quick.”

That knockout is the fastest in a world championship bout. It eclipsed the record held by WBO junior featherweight champion Daniel Jimenez who stopped Harald Geier in 17 seconds in 1994.