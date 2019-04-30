Big night as BSA honours local talent

May 17 has been confirmed as the date for Boxing SA's 2018 annual awards.

The imposing Sandton Convention Hall will host the momentous evening in the lives of all boxing licensees, who have been waiting with bated breath since February, which is usually the month BSA holds its awards.

That special day in South African boxing will see men and women of substance being honoured for their sterling performances and conduct in 15 categories of boxing in both the amateur and professional ranks during the period under review - November 1 2017 to October 31 last year.

The announcement of the venue and date was made yesterday by BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka at Uncle Tom's Hall, which is adjacent to the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum in Orlando West, Soweto.

That venue is two blocks away from where Pieterson, a twelve-year-old pupil who was killed during the Soweto uprisings in 1976.

The museum is named in his honour. It became one of the first museums in Soweto when it opened on June 16 2002.

The upcoming awards will be the second under the leadership of BSA chairman Peter Ngatane. Previously, they were organised under the leadership of Muditambi Ravhele in Durban in early 2017. The last were held in Port Elizabeth in February 2018.

The chairman of the awards adjudication committee Khulile Radu described May 17 as the apt indication of the fact that boxing in the country is back.

"BSA will be showcasing boxing talent across the broad spectrum of South African boxing," Radu said.