Small town artist thinks large with world record coffee idea

A small town artist will on Thursday attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest portrait using coffee granules.

Percy Maimela, 33, from Winterveld north of Pretoria will be in Sandton City creating a 5x5m portrait of DJ Black Coffee.

“The aim is to break the record and create a bridge between me and the international market. A world record is not a Pretoria record or a Joburg record. I am hoping this will open doors for me,” he said.

Maimela who is the father of a five-year-old boy said he always had a knack for art but didn’t know he would be able to make a career out of it. He is mostly known for using salt to create portraits of his muses.

“We didn’t have mentors and there were no examples of artists where I’m from.”

He said after he matriculated he wanted to study to become a scientist because it was expected of him.

“I wanted to go to varsity to study science because of the system. So I was going to do a more traditional job. Then I realised that art was more for me and I tried to study multimedia but there was no space for me.”