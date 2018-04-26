Tycoon swaps chalk for gloves

Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu sacrificed a more lucrative career in teaching back home in Mtubatuba to pursue the more dangerous fistic career that has left many former practitioners of the sweet science with permanent brain damage from having absorbed too many blows.

Mantengu, 27, was a teacher at Silethukukhanya High School where he was educated. He is based in Malvern, eastern Johannesburg, where he stays with his trainer and homeboy - former professional boxer - Samson Ndlovu.

Mantengu returns home on Saturday to show that giving up the role of enlightening his community through education to represent it as a boxer is continuation of doing good for his community.

He will put his IBF All Africa junior featherweight title on the line against veteran Doctor Ntsele from Free State. The tournament will be staged by Thulani Magudulela's Ludonga Boxing Promotion at KwaMsane Hall in KwaMsane Township.