Gloves off over staging title fight

Boxing SA has urged promoters Meme Dipheko and Thembalethu Ntuthu to resolve their dispute over the staging of a title fight not later than tomorrow.

This relates to the rights to stage the SA junior featherweight title fight between champion Innocent Mantengu and mandatory challenger Ayabonga Sonjica.

Dipheko's Team Dida promotes Mantengu, while Sonjica's career is guided by Ntuthu's Rumble Africa Promotions.

Dipheko wants to stage the fight in October in Kagiso, on the West Rand, where she always stages her tournaments. Ntuthu, on the other hand, wants to organise the same bout in East London next month.

A statement leaked to Sowetan reads: "Should there still be a dispute, for whatever reason, on the matter, BSA will immediately take action and may open a bidding process for the staging of the bout to any promoter interested in line with the dictates of the Boxing regulations.