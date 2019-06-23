Mantengu still fuming over drawn fight with Bonokoane

Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu just cannot get over the controversial draw for the vacant SA junior-featherweight belt with Thato "Captain Charisma" Bonokoane at the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre on the West Rand on March 30.

There should have been a winner in their first fight, as per Boxing SA's regulations, which say that if a bout in a vacant championship ends in a draw, each judge shall nominate an overall winner.

Two scorecards went either way and the third and the deciding verdict declared it a draw. BSA then took a decision a week after the fight to allow the two boxers to do it all over again. Team Dida, which staged the first fight, will also be in charge on Friday.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, prior to their rematch on Friday at the same venue as their first clash, Mantengu, a teacher who swapped chalk for boxing gloves, said: "My plea to judges is that they score the fight the way they were taught and not be swayed by noise from fans."