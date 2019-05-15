Mantengu fumes at ring officials

Former school teacher Innocent Mantengu, who swapped the chalk for boxing gloves, has finally broken his silence two months after his 12-round fight with Thato Bonokoane for the vacant South African junior featherweight title was wrongly declared a draw.

The regulation says: "In a championship fight for a vacant title, if a bout ends in a draw, each judge shall nominate a winner and the winner of that bout shall be the boxer nominated as the winner by the majority vote of the judges."

In a move to mop up the mess, BSA has announced that the two boxers must do it all over again in a rematch.

Mantengu holds the IBF Continental title while Bonokoane from Kagiso is the WBF Africa champion.

Mantengu from Mtubatuba in KZN said: "We go through a lot as fighters only to get treated like s*** by officials.