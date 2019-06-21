Thato Bonokoane, Innocent Mantengu promise fireworks
If the eagerly awaited grudge fight between Thato "Charisma" Bonokoane and Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu pans out the way their trainers spoke, then the fight fraternity that will attend will leave Kagiso Memorial Hall, West Rand, satisfied with what they would have paid for.
Bonokoane of Kagiso, will welcome the Johannesburg-based Mantengu for the domestic junior featherweight belt next Friday in the main bout of Team Dida bill.
They fought to a draw at the same venue on March 30. There was supposed to have been the winner in the first bout - as per BSA's regulations - which say if a bout in a vacant championship ends in a draw, each judge shall nominate a winner.
Pius Dipheko hones the skills of Bonokoane, while Samson Ndlovu trains Mantengu. Dipheko predicted a 10th round stoppage, while Ndlovu predicted one thing - victory - either way.
"Picture the fight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler which Leonard won by points (April 6 1987). The type of performance Leonard showed is what Thato will dish out, but the only difference is that in this fight there will be a knockdown," said Dipheko yesterday after the two boxers pre-fight medical where they both tipped 58 kgs.
"People must be entertained and the only way to give them value for their money is through a knockout this time."
Ndlovu said: "We are not chasing after a knockout but instead a win. Look, we won the first fight in our belief, but obviously the judges saw it their way and our intentions this time is to convince all three of them."
Linda Ntshingila will attempt to win the Gauteng junior middleweight belt which eluded him when his 10 rounder with Brandon Thysse was also declared a draw.
There will be six more fights and action will begin at 6pm.