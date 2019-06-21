Thato Bonokoane, Innocent Mantengu promise fireworks

If the eagerly awaited grudge fight between Thato "Charisma" Bonokoane and Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu pans out the way their trainers spoke, then the fight fraternity that will attend will leave Kagiso Memorial Hall, West Rand, satisfied with what they would have paid for.

Bonokoane of Kagiso, will welcome the Johannesburg-based Mantengu for the domestic junior featherweight belt next Friday in the main bout of Team Dida bill.

They fought to a draw at the same venue on March 30. There was supposed to have been the winner in the first bout - as per BSA's regulations - which say if a bout in a vacant championship ends in a draw, each judge shall nominate a winner.

Pius Dipheko hones the skills of Bonokoane, while Samson Ndlovu trains Mantengu. Dipheko predicted a 10th round stoppage, while Ndlovu predicted one thing - victory - either way.